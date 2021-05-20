Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commission Welcomes Government Funding Commitment

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission has welcomed the Government’s ongoing support of the Inquiry.

The Budget 2021 allocation of $90 million over the next two years will enable the Royal Commission to continue to reveal the full extent of historical abuse in the care of the State and faith-based institutions and deliver on its Terms of Reference.

This includes delivering a Redress report in October 2021. The report will contain findings about the adequacy of past and present State and faith-based systems to compensate survivors for the abuse they suffered in care and include recommendations for future systems.

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission is the largest and most complex Inquiry ever established in New Zealand, and the Inquiry has so far found the extent of this abuse and neglect is greater than first thought.

The Inquiry’s Interim Report indicates up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were abused in State and faith-based care from 1950-1999.

A wide range of neglect and abuse including physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, medical, educational, spiritual and cultural has occurred.

The Royal Commission remains committed to working with survivors and witnesses and their accounts, along with our investigations, research and policy functions, to inform its findings. This is critical for acknowledging the wrongs of the past and preventing abuse in care today.

