On The 70th Anniversary Of ANZUS, NZDF In Massive War Exercises

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Peace Action Wellington


Peace Action Wellington opposes the NZDF’s involvement in Exercise
Talisman Sabre, a joint US-Australian military training, happening in
Queensland this week.

“The Labour government has claimed to have an independent foreign
policy, but this deployment of NZ troops, in the week marking the 70th
anniversary of ANZUS, demonstrates that NZ has not yet truly attained
independence from US imperial forces in the Pacific,” said Valerie
Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“The Defence Force’s primary interest in these exercises is in being
able to blend in seamlessly with the US and Australian militaries. War
exercises like these, along with the unnecessary new weapons
requisitions are merely to have the same training and gear as the US and
Australia, not for New Zealand’s security.”

“New Zealand wants to appease our traditional allies, the US and
Australia, while simultaneously not wanting to bring any attention to
its participation and anger the Chinese. It is an attempt by the
government to have their cake and eat it, too.”

“Exercise Talisman Sabre represents a real and present danger to peace
and stability in the Pacific. This massive troop build up is a show of
military aggression directed squarely at China, and it is deeply
provocative.”

“The US administration may have changed, but the operations of the US
military have not. They serve to protect US corporate power. The US
pulled its support of New Zealand as part of the ANZUS Treaty to punish
NZ for going nuclear-free, but the NZDF is back in there undermining our
independence.”

“As the world’s climate crisis is accelerating, we have to urgently move
away from the use of military might to uphold a fundamentally unequal
and racist system. We need to put our resources towards creating a just,
peaceful and resilient planet for all its inhabitants. War exercises
like Talisman Sabre attempt to cement the rule of the powerful to
continue their destruction and exploitation. They have absolutely
nothing to do with improving the lives of people or our natural
environment,” concluded Morse.

