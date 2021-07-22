On The 70th Anniversary Of ANZUS, NZDF In Massive War Exercises



Peace Action Wellington opposes the NZDF’s involvement in Exercise

Talisman Sabre, a joint US-Australian military training, happening in

Queensland this week.

“The Labour government has claimed to have an independent foreign

policy, but this deployment of NZ troops, in the week marking the 70th

anniversary of ANZUS, demonstrates that NZ has not yet truly attained

independence from US imperial forces in the Pacific,” said Valerie

Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“The Defence Force’s primary interest in these exercises is in being

able to blend in seamlessly with the US and Australian militaries. War

exercises like these, along with the unnecessary new weapons

requisitions are merely to have the same training and gear as the US and

Australia, not for New Zealand’s security.”

“New Zealand wants to appease our traditional allies, the US and

Australia, while simultaneously not wanting to bring any attention to

its participation and anger the Chinese. It is an attempt by the

government to have their cake and eat it, too.”

“Exercise Talisman Sabre represents a real and present danger to peace

and stability in the Pacific. This massive troop build up is a show of

military aggression directed squarely at China, and it is deeply

provocative.”

“The US administration may have changed, but the operations of the US

military have not. They serve to protect US corporate power. The US

pulled its support of New Zealand as part of the ANZUS Treaty to punish

NZ for going nuclear-free, but the NZDF is back in there undermining our

independence.”

“As the world’s climate crisis is accelerating, we have to urgently move

away from the use of military might to uphold a fundamentally unequal

and racist system. We need to put our resources towards creating a just,

peaceful and resilient planet for all its inhabitants. War exercises

like Talisman Sabre attempt to cement the rule of the powerful to

continue their destruction and exploitation. They have absolutely

nothing to do with improving the lives of people or our natural

environment,” concluded Morse.

© Scoop Media

