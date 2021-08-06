Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

French Embassy Targeted To Mark Hiroshima Day

Friday, 6 August 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: Peace Action Wellington

The French Embassy will be targeted for its ongoing role in the nuclear
poisoning of the Pacific by activists and artists following a day of
kōrero and art-making at the Newtown Community Centre starting at 1pm on
Saturday, 7th August.

“As we commemorate the horror of the first atomic bomb dropped on
Hiroshima, it is important to acknowledge that the impact of nuclear
weapons and the ongoing effects of militarism and colonial oppression in
Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa have not stopped. Neither has the resistance by
Pacific peoples,” says Peace Action member Valerie Morse.

Speakers at the event will include scholar and writer Dr. Emalani Case
whose book Everything Ancient Was Once New: Indigenous Persistence from
Hawaii to Kahiki was published by UH Press in 2021. Emalani is active
in the movement to demilitarise Hawai’i and stop RIMPAC, the biennial
war games held in Hawai’i, as well as standing up for a free and
independent Pacific

Indigenous Pacific Uprising (IPU) members Sina Brown-Davis and Tāwhana
Chadwick will speak about the situation in Tahiti. IPU works to connect,
amplify and uplift resistance and alternatives to colonial oppression in
the Pacific.

The free event will also involve making activist art together including
a banner expressing solidarity with the Ma’ohi Nui people and the recent
day of action in Tahiti when thousands took to the streets under the
slogan: Mai te Paura Ātōmī i te Tiāmara’a / From Bomb contamination to
self determination.

The Ma’ohi Nui people were contaminated by French nuclear testing in
1974 and are still demanding reparations more than 40 years later.

Sina Brown Davis says, “the IPU stands with our Te Ao Maohi cousins and
their fight for self-determination. Tahitian independence would have
ensured that France would not have poinsoned lands, waters and peoples
with their nuclear testing. There can be no Pacific liberation without
self determination. We must decolonise now.”

“We are continuing our commitment to ethical remembering and active
opposition of structures which colonise, extract, displace, and destroy
for profit, “ says Ms Morse. “While as a nation we have been firm in our
rejection of nuclear arms in our waters, we must look further ashore and
listen to the voices of self-determination in the Pacific and reject
militarism.”

The event will end at the French Embassy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peace Action Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 