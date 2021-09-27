Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
Monday, 27 September 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events
sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United
Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.
Mayor
Foster suggests the insurance scheme in an opinion piece
titled ‘WOW... who carries the can?’.
His call
follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021
show and subsequent media coverage around the financial
support local government and communities can be expected to
commit to such shows.
“Public performance needs
wraparound certainty to have any chance of longevity in our
pandemic reality. Failure to acknowledge this is ignoring a
future where, arts are thriving, and continue to contribute
to our economic and social wellbeing.
“The
United Kingdom’s Live Events Reinsurance Scheme could
serve as the basis for an insurance scheme to manage risk
and ensure certainty for New Zealand’s creative and
performance sector,” says Mayor Foster.
Mayor
Foster’s “Who Carries the Can,” opinion piece can be
read at https://whocarriesthecan.nz/
United
Kingdom’s Live Events Reinsurance Scheme https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-backed-insurance-scheme-to-give-boost-to-events-industry
