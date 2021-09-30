Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

20,000 New Zealanders Lobby Their Councillors To Opt Out Of Three Waters

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

20,000 emails have been sent via the Taxpayers’ Union’s email tool at www.ThreeWatersSubmission.nz from ratepayers urging their local councillors to opt out of the Government’s proposed Three Waters reform.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “We’ve received great feedback from councillors suspicious of the reforms, saying they are receiving messages ‘non-stop’ and that the campaign is ‘incredibly effective’. Councils who would have otherwise sleepwalked into this undemocratic asset grab now know that they have the public backing to tell the Government where to go.”

“Based on votes in council chambers up and down the country in the last 48 hours, we appear to be winning the battle to unite local government against the reforms. But with Nanaia Mahuta suggesting she has the right to force the change onto councils that opt out, we must now set our sights on Wellington.”

“If the Prime Minister allows her crusading Minister of Local Government to proceed with legislation, she will face mass public backlash the likes of which she hasn’t seen since the aborted capital gains tax proposal.”

“This is a grassroots-funded campaign. I’d like to thank the hundreds of New Zealanders who have already contributed to our campaign war chest for this issue, allowing us to promote this democracy tool online.”

In addition, 16,500 have signed a petition against the reforms at www.ThreeWatersPetition.nz launched just three days ago. This is separate to the tool, although there is some overlap of users.

The Taxpayers’ Union has released a briefing paper outlining its objections to Three Waters reform at www.taxpayers.org.nz/three_waters_paper.

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

