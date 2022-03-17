Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Organisation Joins All Of Government Panel

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: HTK Group

Māori professional services organisation, HTK Group, has been appointed as a Tier 2 Provider on the All of Government (AoG) Consultancy Services Panel.

Based in Ōtautahi, with offices in Tāmaki Makaurau and Hawkes Bay, HTK Group Managing Director Renata Hakiwai says the appointment is another sign of the ongoing growth and maturity of the Māori economy and its contribution back to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This appointment is an exciting opportunity to further our growth plans, opening us up to a wider range of opportunities and increasing our impact as a leading kaupapa-based, Māori-owned organisation” says Mr Hakiwai.

In the past 20 years the Māori economy has grown from approximately $16 billion to over $70 billion and Māori asset base growth continues to outpace the overall growth of the economy.

“Pakihi Māori have long been underrepresented on the AoG panel. We are excited to bring our unique style of business and proven track record to the table, as we seek to increase the range of ‘by Māori’ solutions available across the public sector.”

“HTK Group has a proven track record of creating meaningful solutions that match the aspirations of those we seek to serve. From change management to digital enablement initiatives, as well as delivering business growth advice to businesses, these are just a few of the kinds of programmes we’ve delivered in partnership with the government in the past few years.”

“We look forward to deepening our relationships with existing public sector partners and building new relationships with others,” Mr Hakiwai says.

The AoG Panel was established by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Centre of Expertise for Consultancy Services (the CoE) in 2015 to improve the procurement of consultancy services, support transparency and achieve value for money.

Areas of service HTK Group has been approved to provide include policy, research and development, operations management and risk, finance and economics and business change.

Further details on HTK Group can be found on their website.

