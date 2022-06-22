Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nigel Simpson Is Standing For Mayor Of Napier

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Nigel Simpson

Current City Councillor with local government management experience, stretching beyond thirty years, says enough is enough, it’s time for change in our city’s elected leadership and culture.

Napier [City] has a proud and prominent history, a significant number of opportunities have been missed by the current Council, it’s time to get Napier back on track. I care deeply about Napier and I believe most residents care to.

‘Significant change will be forced on Local Government in the next few years and Napier needs a leader who has managed through previous change’ and ‘is capable of leading a significant reset in our organisation and establishing an agile responsive new organisation’, Simpson says.

Nigel was a manager in local government when significant reform occurred in the eighties, nineties and early 2000’s. His previous roles have provided good insight and understanding of every facet of local government, it’s strengths and weaknesses, capability and capacity, including crisis and emergency management which have equipped him well for strategy development, quick efficient decision making, and the relationships required locally and nationally to get things done.

As a member of the Institute of Directors, I maintain my governance and leadership best practice by being in the IoD’s Continuous Professional Development programme. ‘I enjoy being on top of my game’ he said.

‘I am an experienced public servant and I look forward to serving Napier as it’s civic leader’, he said, ‘I entered local politics last election because I couldn’t figure out what was wrong in Napier City Council, after a short period inside I figured it out alright, that’s why I’m running for Mayor.

‘Being Mayor is far more than just being the Mayor, it’s about providing appropriate long term collective strategic direction and leadership, certainty for staff, contractors and the community’. ‘Taking major items in and out of the long-term plan and having a considerable number of unbudgeted items is simply poor leadership and inappropriate governance of Napier, it’s time for change’ Simpson said.

‘Napier if you care, you’ll vote to change the Mayor’ says Nigel Simpson.

 

ENDS
 

Nigel Simpson MBA MInstD

MAYORAL Candidate Napier election 2022
simpson.for.napier@gmail.com
027 467 7661
LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nigel Simpson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 