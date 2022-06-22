Nigel Simpson Is Standing For Mayor Of Napier

Current City Councillor with local government management experience, stretching beyond thirty years, says enough is enough, it’s time for change in our city’s elected leadership and culture.

Napier [City] has a proud and prominent history, a significant number of opportunities have been missed by the current Council, it’s time to get Napier back on track. I care deeply about Napier and I believe most residents care to.

‘Significant change will be forced on Local Government in the next few years and Napier needs a leader who has managed through previous change’ and ‘is capable of leading a significant reset in our organisation and establishing an agile responsive new organisation’, Simpson says.

Nigel was a manager in local government when significant reform occurred in the eighties, nineties and early 2000’s. His previous roles have provided good insight and understanding of every facet of local government, it’s strengths and weaknesses, capability and capacity, including crisis and emergency management which have equipped him well for strategy development, quick efficient decision making, and the relationships required locally and nationally to get things done.

As a member of the Institute of Directors, I maintain my governance and leadership best practice by being in the IoD’s Continuous Professional Development programme. ‘I enjoy being on top of my game’ he said.

‘I am an experienced public servant and I look forward to serving Napier as it’s civic leader’, he said, ‘I entered local politics last election because I couldn’t figure out what was wrong in Napier City Council, after a short period inside I figured it out alright, that’s why I’m running for Mayor.

‘Being Mayor is far more than just being the Mayor, it’s about providing appropriate long term collective strategic direction and leadership, certainty for staff, contractors and the community’. ‘Taking major items in and out of the long-term plan and having a considerable number of unbudgeted items is simply poor leadership and inappropriate governance of Napier, it’s time for change’ Simpson said.

‘Napier if you care, you’ll vote to change the Mayor’ says Nigel Simpson.

