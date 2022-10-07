Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Proposed January Fuel Tax Hike Is Cruel

Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayer’s Union has called the proposed hike in petrol tax in January cruel and said it should be postponed until at least the end of the cost of living crisis when inflation is back under 3 per cent.

The 25-cent fuel tax reduction was announced earlier this year following a Taxpayers’ Union campaign that highlighted the 52 per cent of the pump price that went to fund taxes and levies.

Taxpayer’s Union Campaign Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“With inflation above 7 per cent and interest rates still on the rise, the cost of living crisis is going to get worse before it gets better. Whacking up the fuel tax by 25-cents in January could not come at a worse time for New Zealanders.

“And that’s before we consider the effects of further sanctions on Russian oil and cartels in the Middle East cutting deals to reduce production. Petrol prices are not going to come down any time soon. It would be cruel for the Government to push them up even further.

“To their credit, the Government responded to the situation earlier this year. But things have got worse—not better. At the very least, Labour now needs to rule out hiking the fuel tax until the cost of living crisis is over and inflation is back under control.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 