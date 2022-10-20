Food Rescue Needs Secure Funding - PM’s Chief Science Advisor

Food rescue is a pragmatic solution to a pressing problem according to a report released today by Dame Juliet Gerrard, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor. It requires sustainable funding so that food can be rescued and redistributed to people in need regularly, reliably, collaboratively, and safely.

Food rescue organisations collect good quality, nutritious food that would otherwise be wasted and redistribute it to people in need, feeding people, not landfill.

The Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) welcomes the report, the second in a series of reports on food waste that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern requested from Dame Juliet Gerrard.

The report notes that Government funding for the food rescue sector is uncertain beyond mid-2023. Overseas, Government funding is often available to support food rescue and provides a secure foundation to which food rescue organisations can add funding from philanthropic and corporate sources. This collaborative approach to funding ensures that food rescue organisations make a positive impact in their communities.

“A recent study by Otago University demonstrated that for every dollar invested in food rescue, $4.50 of social value is generated,” says AFRA Engagement and Partnerships Lead Iain Lees-Galloway.

“Food rescue is an excellent social investment for the Government to make. The sector sincerely appreciates the investment the Government has made in recent years.

“Food rescue organisations, and the people who operate them, are well regarded in their communities. Their work is regularly acknowledged in community and food-sector awards. People value food rescue and we hope that the Government will continue to value it too in Budget 2023.

“AFRA surveyed our members on the impact of losing Government funding. 50 percent said they would have to reduce services or capacity. 60 percent said they would need to reduce the number of paid staff.

“We are pleased that the Prime Minister has taken such an interest in food waste and food rescue. We are hopeful that’s a sign the Government values the sector and will continue to ensure it thrives and grows,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

The report makes a number of recommendations including exploring tax credits to incentivise donation of rescuable food and a Government strategic action plan for food rescue. AFRA supports these recommendations and looks forward to working with the Government on implementing them.

“We all aspire to a future where food waste is designed out of the production and distribution system and where everyone has food security. In the meantime, food rescue is a practical response to today’s reality and is a valuable sector to invest in,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

