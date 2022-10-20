Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Food Rescue Needs Secure Funding - PM’s Chief Science Advisor

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance

Food rescue is a pragmatic solution to a pressing problem according to a report released today by Dame Juliet Gerrard, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor. It requires sustainable funding so that food can be rescued and redistributed to people in need regularly, reliably, collaboratively, and safely.

Food rescue organisations collect good quality, nutritious food that would otherwise be wasted and redistribute it to people in need, feeding people, not landfill.

The Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) welcomes the report, the second in a series of reports on food waste that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern requested from Dame Juliet Gerrard.

The report notes that Government funding for the food rescue sector is uncertain beyond mid-2023. Overseas, Government funding is often available to support food rescue and provides a secure foundation to which food rescue organisations can add funding from philanthropic and corporate sources. This collaborative approach to funding ensures that food rescue organisations make a positive impact in their communities.

“A recent study by Otago University demonstrated that for every dollar invested in food rescue, $4.50 of social value is generated,” says AFRA Engagement and Partnerships Lead Iain Lees-Galloway.

“Food rescue is an excellent social investment for the Government to make. The sector sincerely appreciates the investment the Government has made in recent years.

“Food rescue organisations, and the people who operate them, are well regarded in their communities. Their work is regularly acknowledged in community and food-sector awards. People value food rescue and we hope that the Government will continue to value it too in Budget 2023.

“AFRA surveyed our members on the impact of losing Government funding. 50 percent said they would have to reduce services or capacity. 60 percent said they would need to reduce the number of paid staff.

“We are pleased that the Prime Minister has taken such an interest in food waste and food rescue. We are hopeful that’s a sign the Government values the sector and will continue to ensure it thrives and grows,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

The report makes a number of recommendations including exploring tax credits to incentivise donation of rescuable food and a Government strategic action plan for food rescue. AFRA supports these recommendations and looks forward to working with the Government on implementing them.

“We all aspire to a future where food waste is designed out of the production and distribution system and where everyone has food security. In the meantime, food rescue is a practical response to today’s reality and is a valuable sector to invest in,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 