Household Net Worth Continues To Fall

The net worth of New Zealand households fell $88.9 billion, 3.7 percent during the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The June 2022 quarter decline is more than twice the $40.1 billion fall in the March 2022 quarter. The two consecutive quarters of declining household net worth follow ten consecutive quarters of gains.

Net worth is the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all their liabilities.

