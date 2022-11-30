Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gun Control NZ Welcomes The Launch Of Te Tari Pūkere: The Firearms Safety Authority

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Gun Control NZ

“We welcome the launch of Te Tari Pūkere, the new Firearms Safety Authority. This is an important step in implementing our new firearms law and ensuring improved vetting of gun owners.” says Philippa Yasbek, co-founder of Gun Control NZ.

“Gun Control NZ is looking forward to Te Tari Pūkere creating the firearms registry next year. This is a critical tool to stop the flow of guns to criminal groups” says Philippa Yasbek.

“We are particularly pleased that Te Tari Pūkere is housed within Police. The Authority will be able to seamlessly access and share information with frontline police officers. The Government has taken a sensible and pragmatic approach in setting up Te Tari Pūkere. This is a change from the concessions demanded in 2020 by NZ First, who wanted a completely independent agency to implement firearms law. While this was the preferred position of the gun lobby, it would have seriously impaired efforts to reduce gun crime” says Philippa Yasbek.

