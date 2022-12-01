Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngāti Raukawa Treaty Claims To Be Heard In Levin

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: Te Hono ki Raukawa Claims Trust

Like a sandpiper whose sandbanks have become obliterated by the flowing tide is a quote that Ani Mikaere of Ngāti Pareraukawa descent uses to describe the “virtual confiscation” of their land by the colonial government. The result was the hapū were left mostly landless.

Ms Mikaere will be presenting her brief of evidence for Ngāti Pareraukawa at this week’s Waitangi Tribunal hearing to be held at Ngatokowaru Marae, Hokio from 5-8 December.

Her tupuna Wātene Tīwaewae wrote to Donald McLean in the wake of a 1873 Native Land Court decision and Ms Mikaere says, “The metaphor is an apt one: a colonial law tsunami swept the land out from under us—and with it, our way of life.”

At this sitting of the Waitangi Tribunal hearing they will be listening to Ngāti Huia ki Horowhenua who are based around the Levin area. These hapū are part of the Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation who have been presenting their treaty claims to the Tribunal over the last two years. This is Week 11 of the Covid-affected hearings.

The iwi comprise some 30,000 members and belong to Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Kauwhata, Nga Iwi O Te Reureu and are based in the Manawatū, Horowhenua and Kapiti Coast. The main grievance and highly contentious issue is termed “te pene raupatu” or land loss by the stealth of the pen for over 320,000 acres.”

Other claimants will be representing Ngāti Huia hapū in the Horowhenua during the week dealing with claims to inland waterways, environmental and natural resources and land alienation. Wayne Kiriona will present on behalf of Matau Marae, Larry Parr is a claimant for Ngāti Hikitanga and Dr Te Ahukaramu Charles Royal will present his research on Kikopiri Marae at Muhunoa. Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao have a wide ranging set of presentations that focus on topics such as education, health and mahinga kai.

Ngatokowaru Marae anticipates more than 400 people attending during the week.

The Tribunal is headed by Deputy Chief Judge Fox and includes Dr Monty Soutar, Dr Grant Phillipson and Ms Tania Simpson.

As with other hearings in the past two years the hearing will observe COVID protocols as a significant number of claimants and whānau are people over 70 and particularly vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

 

