Time For Maaori To Lead Change, Kiingitanga Says

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII says it’s time for Maaori to lead the change needed for Aotearoa’s future prosperity.

In his annual koroneihana address at Tuurangawawae Marae, Kiingi Tuheitia implored the country to allow iwi Maaori to take charge.

“Let us be the change and unlock the potential of our nation” with or without Government, he said.

“Working with Government is important, but our plan is just do it. If Government comes along, ka pai. If not, haere tonu.”

Even though Maaori suffered inequities in health, living costs, and the impacts of climate change, they also had the answers and solutions to these problems and more.

“We did it with Covid once the Government stopped trying to control everything. We have always known Mana Motuhake works. We know a ‘by Maaori, for everyone’ approach is right.”

King Tuheitia said Kotahitanga (unity) underpinned te Iwi Maaori’s response to crises.

“We open our hearts and our homes to those in need. We share our resources. We coordinate services. This is what kotahitanga looks like.”

The King urged the country’s political leaders to be builders, not wreckers. “We will only see the change we need with unity in the Beehive. Maaori MPs must be the change Aotearoa needs.”

Kiingi Tuheitia offered Te Kiingitanga as a korowai for iwi, hapu and tangata Tiriti to grow together and be safe.

“That’s the Aotearoa we need.”

