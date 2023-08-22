Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DOC Improving Systems In Wake Of Kiwi Review

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

An independent review into kiwi deaths at Cape Sanctuary seven years ago will become part of a broader programme of work to set the Department of Conservation up for success.

Between 2016 and 2018, DOC received complaints about kiwi handling practices and a number of kiwi deaths at the Hawke’s Bay sanctuary. This was reported publicly at the time.

Today the Department released an in-depth report commissioned by Director-General Penny Nelson, into the complaints made and how DOC managed Wildlife Act permits.

“DOC didn’t respond in the way I would expect myself, so I asked for this review to identify what improvements are still needed,” says Penny Nelson.

Independent reviewer David Shanks found a range of factors contributed to 25 kiwi deaths at Cape Sanctuary in the summer of 2016/17, including staff turnover, a very dry summer, and predation at the Sanctuary. There was no evidence the deaths were caused by overhandling.

However, the review found DOC’s systems were inadequate, and recommends significant improvements to the issuing, documentation, monitoring, and reporting of permissions under the Wildlife Act, as well as improving complaints management.

“DOC should have done better and we accept all the review’s recommendations. It's our responsibility to protect kiwi and we need to do everything we can to help them thrive,” says Penny Nelson.

“We’re committed to making the changes within DOC that we need to. We’re already working on some recommendations and have a plan in place to implement the rest over the next one to two years.

“DOC has to be match fit for the important job it does, so my focus has been on strong leadership, a clear strategy, sharper operating structures, greater fiscal discipline and an unrelenting focus on conservation.

“Our programme of work will include reviewing existing wildlife authorities to make sure the right checks and balances are in place. We are also replacing our permissions database, improving training for DOC staff in monitoring roles, and strengthening our compliance approach.

“Some of the recommendations have already been implemented, while others will take more time. We have already worked closely with Cape Sanctuary in the past seven years to improve the way kiwi are managed there.

“Sanctuaries are important for kiwi conservation. In the wild, in areas without predator control, fewer than 5% of kiwi chicks survive to adulthood. Sanctuaries that creche kiwi chicks raise kiwi until they’re big enough to withstand predators and can be released into the wild.

“Cape Sanctuary, like many other sanctuaries, has helped increase the number of brown kiwi over the last 30 years.

“Kiwi do really well under close conservation management and as a result of good work, currently no kiwi is classified as critically endangered, but we must continue to be vigilant.

“By partnering with others, including private conservation entities, we better protect nature.”

The independent review and DOC’s response can be viewed on the DOC website here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More>>


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More


 
 
Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More


Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money

Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More

PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 