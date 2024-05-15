Keen Reporting From The Community Sees Trio Arrested In The Far North

A trio got more than they bargained for after being disturbed in the act in Kerikeri on Tuesday evening.

Police responded quickly to reports of a group of three allegedly breaking into a vehicle in a carpark on Aranga Road around 5.20pm.

Kaikohe Area Prevention Manager, Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Johnson, says the group left the area on foot after being disturbed by a member of the public who had notified Police.

“Due to the detailed description provided by the informant, and after reviewing available CCTV, Police were soon making enquiries in the nearby area.”

A short time later, Police received a second call from another member of the public regarding the same group allegedly breaking into another vehicle on Butler Road.

“Police who were already responding to the initial reports were on scene and the group were soon located on Cannon Drive where they were arrested without incident,” Acting Senior Sergeant Johnson says.

A 16-year-old has since been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle as well as attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court today.

Two others, aged 12 and 13, have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

Acting Senior Sergeant Johnson says Police are thankful for those in the community alerting Police in a timely manner when they see something of concern.

“I would like to acknowledge both separate members of the public who reported seeing the group allegedly attempting to break into these vehicles, allowing us to quickly get on scene.

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, so I encourage everyone who sees something suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

