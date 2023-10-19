New Government Must Commit To Fully Funding Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Disability Support Network
The disability support sector is calling on the incoming
government to commit to funding pay equity for the 65,000
workers who care for disabled, elderly, and other New
Zealanders, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO
Peter Reynolds.
"Disability support workers want to
pay our workers a fair wage, but we are wholly dependent on
government funding to do this. We support the pay equity
process, which would mean better pay for our workers and
ease the sector's serious workforce shortages," says Mr
Reynolds.
"Employers and unions are standing shoulder
to shoulder on this issue, but the government and Te Whatu
Ora have been dragging their feet, as we approach the expiry
date for the pay equity legislation on 31 December
2023.
"The previous government did not formally
allocate the hundreds of millions of dollars that will be
needed to make a settlement. Until that funding is
allocated, the pay equity process is stuck. Additionally, Te
Whatu Ora is now illegally attempting to review previously
agreed steps in the pay equity process.
"We call on
the incoming government to confirm it backs pay equity and
will fully fund the money needed to give support and care
workers the pay they are entitled to.
If the
government does not step up, we are likely to see court
action to determine pay rates. Providers without adequate
funding will have to either cut services to make ends meet
or close down entirely, reducing the care and support
available to our disabled and elderly New
Zealanders.
" Funding pay equity must be a top
priority for the incoming government, and we urgently need
their commitment to provide the money," says Mr
Reynolds.
