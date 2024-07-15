Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PM Luxon Needs To Talk Tax With Estonian Prime Minister

Monday, 15 July 2024, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to discuss tax policy with Estonia which has ranked number one on the Tax Foundation’s International Tax Competitiveness Index for 10 years in a row. Estonia’s world-leading tax policy has led to significant economic growth, far outpacing that of New Zealand.

World Bank statistics reveal that between 1995 and 2020, Estonia’s economic growth was 160.59%. Over the same period, New Zealand’s economic growth was significantly less at 95.85%.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Estonia has the best tax code in the OECD. It ranks first overall and second (behind neighbouring Latvia) for corporate tax. Whilst New Zealand ranks highly overall, our corporate tax ranking is near the bottom at twenty-ninth.

“A key reason for the stark difference in economic performance is Estonia’s tax system. In 1994 Estonia introduced a flat tax rate on all personal and corporate income which was further reduced to 20% in 2015. Corporate profits are only taxed when distributed to shareholders – profits reinvested in the corporation are not taxed.

“Our Prime Minister would do well to discuss the impact of Estonia’s tax policies on economic growth when he meets with their prime minister, Kaja Kallas, in Washington.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 