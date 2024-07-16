Dangerous Prime Minister Seeks War And Economic Ruin

“Upon his return from the US, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has fallen in lock-step with the Americans in the push for war with China. This is an incredibly reckless and deeply misguided approach to world affairs,” said Valerie Morse of Peace Action Wellington.

“The hard work of peacemaking is urgently necessary. We should not underestimate for one moment the utter and complete devastation that a war between the US and China would entail for us here in Aotearoa NZ and across the globe.”

“It is deeply worrying that Luxon has suggested that the NZDF be a ‘force multiplier’ in responding to China as if a request for troops was already a live issue. His careless rhetoric is likely to significantly worsen the situation. It is bizarre for a political leader to taunt the country’s largest trading partner so openly.”

“Luxon has said he does not fear Chinese economic retaliation. He is certainly playing with fire. He must be getting very bad advice if he thinks the US is going to open up its dairy markets to New Zealand farmers. The only free trade that the US is interested in is the freedom to do whatever they like. US trade policy has nothing to do with free markets.”

“Christopher Luxon has clearly mistaken US interests for those of Aotearoa New Zealand. He is wrong to imagine that what is good for the US is necessarily good for us.”

“Luxon has also said he is ‘very open’ to joining AUKUS Pillar 2. He is ready to sign up to a military alliance that he doesn’t even know the details of. It’s quite shocking how cavalier and gung-ho he is about lining up behind the US.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Aggressive Chinese maneuvers in the South China Sea should be responded to with aggressive diplomacy and determined efforts at peaceful resolution, not gunboats. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be front and centre of these efforts, instead of providing advice advancing US policy interests in the region.”

“Luxon says the world system is under threat and he needs to call it out and ‘make a contribution’. He should start by calling out the US and Israel in their conduct of a genocide in Gaza, and providing aid to the Palestinians equal to that provided to Ukraine.”

“The reality is that Luxon’s Government is selectively and cynically invoking international law, and ignoring it when it doesn’t suit the US’s narrative.”

© Scoop Media

