Pure Tūroa Ltd Reaffirms Commitment To Safety Amid Misleading Media Reports

Thursday 18th July, 2024, Ohakune

The founders of Pure Tūroa Ltd, Cam Robertson and Greg Hickman, have issued a statement to reaffirm the company’s unwavering commitment to safety at Tūroa Skifield, following a front-page NZ Herald story on Wednesday 17th July that misrepresented their health and safety protocols.

“On behalf of the professional, incredibly hardworking and dedicated team at Pure Tūroa, we want to assure our customers that their safety on our skifield is our ultimate priority,” stated Cam Robertson. “We feel compelled to share this commitment after factually incorrect and misleading media coverage implied that we are operating Tūroa Skifield without the appropriate health and safety plans in place.”

Pure Tūroa and Tūroa Skifield are fully compliant with all regulations required to safely operate the skifield. The health and safety plan, included as part of its concession application, has been accepted by the Department of Conservation (DoC). This plan, largely unchanged from previous seasons, has been subject to prior audits and has again received DoC approval.

Jess Till, spokesperson for Pure Tūroa, added, “We take immense pride in the commitment, care, and passion that our team brings every day to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our skifield visitors. Any suggestion that we would compromise on safety is simply unacceptable to us. We value the role of news media, but in this instance we have had to contact NZME to request a correction to prevent further damage to Tūroa Skifield's reputation and the local tourism industry, which so many in our community rely on.”

Greg Hickman, co-founder and director of Pure Tūroa Ltd, expresses his gratitude for their dedicated health and safety team. “We are incredibly proud of our hard-working health and safety team for their mahi every day to ensure a safe space for everyone that joins us on the mountain. The knowledge and experience of our team is extraordinary. At the end of the day, we all want to get ourselves and our whānau home safely.”

About Pure Tūroa Ltd:

Pure Tūroa Ltd is a new snow sports company committed to delivering exceptional experiences on the slopes. With a focus on environmental sustainability and community collaboration, Pure Tūroa strives to create a quality, much-loved destination for snow enthusiasts of all levels.

