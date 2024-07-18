Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pure Tūroa Ltd Reaffirms Commitment To Safety Amid Misleading Media Reports

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Pure Turoa Ltd

Photo/Supplied

Thursday 18th July, 2024, Ohakune

The founders of Pure Tūroa Ltd, Cam Robertson and Greg Hickman, have issued a statement to reaffirm the company’s unwavering commitment to safety at Tūroa Skifield, following a front-page NZ Herald story on Wednesday 17th July that misrepresented their health and safety protocols.

“On behalf of the professional, incredibly hardworking and dedicated team at Pure Tūroa, we want to assure our customers that their safety on our skifield is our ultimate priority,” stated Cam Robertson. “We feel compelled to share this commitment after factually incorrect and misleading media coverage implied that we are operating Tūroa Skifield without the appropriate health and safety plans in place.”

Pure Tūroa and Tūroa Skifield are fully compliant with all regulations required to safely operate the skifield. The health and safety plan, included as part of its concession application, has been accepted by the Department of Conservation (DoC). This plan, largely unchanged from previous seasons, has been subject to prior audits and has again received DoC approval.

Jess Till, spokesperson for Pure Tūroa, added, “We take immense pride in the commitment, care, and passion that our team brings every day to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our skifield visitors. Any suggestion that we would compromise on safety is simply unacceptable to us. We value the role of news media, but in this instance we have had to contact NZME to request a correction to prevent further damage to Tūroa Skifield's reputation and the local tourism industry, which so many in our community rely on.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Greg Hickman, co-founder and director of Pure Tūroa Ltd, expresses his gratitude for their dedicated health and safety team. “We are incredibly proud of our hard-working health and safety team for their mahi every day to ensure a safe space for everyone that joins us on the mountain. The knowledge and experience of our team is extraordinary. At the end of the day, we all want to get ourselves and our whānau home safely.”

About Pure Tūroa Ltd:

Pure Tūroa Ltd is a new snow sports company committed to delivering exceptional experiences on the slopes. With a focus on environmental sustainability and community collaboration, Pure Tūroa strives to create a quality, much-loved destination for snow enthusiasts of all levels.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pure Turoa Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 