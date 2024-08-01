The National-led Government Is Happy To Leave Student’s Out In The Cold

As we face the depths of winter, Young Labour joins the call for a Winter Energy Payment for students and challenges the Government's inaction on student welfare.

“No student should have to choose between heating and eating. A warm, dry and affordable place to call home is a human right, and it's high time the Government recognized it,” says Young Labour President, Ethan Reille.

The National Government’s failure to address the financial struggles of students is unacceptable, yet unsurprising. Tuition fees, high rent, and living expenses are already significant burdens. Now, rising winter heating bills threaten to push students further into financial distress. A Winter Energy Payment is essential to support students, ensuring they can keep warm without sacrificing their education and health.

“The Winter Energy Payment could see students receiving $20.46 extra per week. Over the past 30 years, rents have increased on average by 4.5% annually. Meanwhile, 66% of students struggle to buy food, clothing and pay bills.” says Reille.

Access to adequate heating is fundamental to health and well-being. By denying students the support they need, the government is ignoring a basic human right. We demand immediate action to provide a Winter Energy Payment, affirming that heating is not a privilege but a necessity.

“Cold rooms lead to moldy walls and we know this has a flow on effect. From respiratory illnesses to depression and anxiety. The government's failure to act exacerbates these problems, putting students' health at risk. Ensuring that students can afford to heat their homes is crucial for their well-being and reducing future healthcare costs and pressures,” says Reille

“The National-led Government is going even further to push students into poverty. Their recent announcement about removing insulation in homes just goes to show how out of touch they are with Kiwis.”

Young Labour supports the Victoria University Students’ Association in calling for a Winter Energy Payment for students. We call on students, educators, healthcare professionals, and all supporters of equity and education to join us in demanding that the government take immediate action.

“Let's ensure that students are not left out in the cold and that their right to a warm, healthy home is upheld.”

