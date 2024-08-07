PSNA Welcomes Labour Policy Announcement Of Sanctions Against Illegal Israeli Settlements

PSNA welcomes the Labour Party announcement today calling on the government to announce a ban on procurement of goods and services from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This is the first announcement of sanctions against Israel by one of our major political parties.

“We have been calling for meaningful sanctions against Israel for many years,” says PSNA National Chair John Minto. “The reason Israel has continued to defy international law is because it has never been held to account for its 76-year defiance of international law and United Nations resolutions”

Labour’s announcement is a small but significant step forward to beginning to hold the apartheid settler colonial state to account”

We urge the government to take up this policy and a raft of other polices we have previously urged the government to adopt.

