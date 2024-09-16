Aotearoa's Moral Crossroads - The True Cost Of Live Animal Exports

Hamilton, 5 September 2024

The Animal Justice Party is issuing a public appeal to all ports across New Zealand to take a decisive stand for animal welfare by signing a pledge against handling live animal exports. Building on the momentum of the successful parliamentary petition to ban live exports, this campaign represents the next step in ensuring that no live animals are shipped from our shores.

Rob McNeil, Executive President of the Animal Justice Party, highlights the growing global trend towards social responsibility, ethical practices, and sustainability. "We've seen a significant shift in how businesses are adopting policies that prioritise social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Animal welfare must be an integral part of these policies. The practice of live exports does not align with these values, and we need our ports to reflect that commitment to animal welfare."

Sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical policies have become foundational to business success globally. As consumer demand increasingly favours responsible practices, companies that prioritise these values are distinguishing themselves as leaders in their industries. Investors are also gravitating towards businesses with strong ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance, recognising that long-term profitability is closely linked to responsible and ethical operations. This global shift towards sustainable business models reflects a growing understanding that the well-being of the planet, people, and animals is essential for businesses to thrive in today’s more conscious market.

The Animal Justice Party is advocating for all ports to implement a No-Live-Exports policy. Ports are being encouraged to adopt a policy that aligns with the highest standards of animal welfare. The Party is actively engaging with local councillors and port authorities to discuss the importance of this policy and is gathering support both locally and internationally to further strengthen the cause.

It is common knowledge that the government will soon be seeking submissions on their intentions to restart live export. AJP firmly believes that live export cannot be conducted without cruelty, regardless of any assurances the government may provide. It is crucial that all stakeholders who care about animal welfare and our national reputation, including ports and related industries, reject the government's proposals.

The public is being urged to show their support by visiting the Animal Justice Party's website and social media channels to sign the appeal. By signing, you’re not only helping to push for a policy that will keep animals off export ships but also showing ports that shareholders and the community care deeply about this issue. Sharing this campaign across social media will help to raise awareness and encourage others to join the cause.

Take action today by visiting the Animal Justice Party’s website and social media to sign the appeal and support this crucial movement.

Consider supporting AJP's ongoing efforts to protect animals by joining or donating.

