Revealed: $10 Million EECA EV Charging Contracts Need To Go!

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through an Official Information Act request that the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) has spent $9,957,895 co-funding EV chargers across the public service.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“EECA funding half the public service’s EV charger bill is as ridiculous as it is useless, and it’s time to pull the plug on this nonsense. Whether its departments themselves or EECA funding these projects, it’s still taxpayers getting slapped with the bill.

“Back in August, we revealed the $2.2 million cost of the Ministry of Education’s EV charger escapades. We now know shockingly that pales in comparison to Health New Zealand’s around $8 million.

“Under the Emissions Trading Scheme, the Government could spend its entire budget on EV chargers and it wouldn’t reduce emissions by a single gram. This is subsidising already well-off EV drivers, taking people’s hard-earned money to waste on subsidising luxury travel.”

NOTES:

The OIA response can be found here. NB: the OIA response shows the value of EECA's co-funding, which is equal to 50% of the larger of 50% of the project costs or $5,000.

