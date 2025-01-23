Taxpayers’ Union Criticism Of Governor-General Unwarranted

Criticism from the Taxpayers Union of the Governor-General's travel expenses when travelling to London is misguided and ignores the much larger issue.

Cindy Kiro as our Governor-General is in effect our Head of State. The role of the Governor-General is part of our diplomatic relationships with other nations. When travelling to the UK she is visiting a major trading partner on the other side of the world.

The NZTU's OIA request shows that across the Governor-General's six trips to London between June 2022 and May 2023, the Office of Governor-General incurred just over £10000 / $20000 NZ on VIP services for the Governor-General and those travelling with her. This is a similar amount to Damian O’Connor as Minister of Trade and Export Growth whose office was charged £11000 / $21000 for 7 trips between Oct 2021 and May 2023.

Characterising the use of VIP Facilitation Services as having someone 'carry her bags' is disrespectful to Dame Cindy and the office of the Governor-General. Do Kiwis really want her and her staff to spend hours waiting in line to pick up her luggage and get through immigration and customs at Heathrow then hailing a taxi outside or would they rather they were given the speed and security of a VIP transfer?

Nit-picking the costs of our international travel and diplomacy misses the main issue we have with the role of the Governor-General.

The role will never be accorded the respect it deserves until we drop the facade of pretending King Charles is our head of state in any meaningful way and become a republic. If the Taxpayers Union want accountability for the approximately $11 million a year we spend on the office of the Governor-General, then they should support the transition to it being properly recognised as Head of State. When we make that move the entire office will finally be subject to OIA requests by any taxpayer, journalist or Member of Parliament who feels it needs more oversight.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

