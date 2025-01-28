Holding Israel To Account For Genocide Takes More Than A Media Stunt

Dayenu, a nationwide organisation of Jews opposed to Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and genocide in Gaza, opposes the ‘genocide hotline’ created by John Minto’s Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

“The critical work of holding Israeli officials accountable for their genocidal actions in Gaza is more important than a misguided media stunt,” says Avigail Allan, spokesperson for Dayenu: New Zealand Jews against occupation.

“We advised John Minto of our concerns as soon as we saw it promoted online, and continue to urge his organisation to scrap this idea and focus on supporting Gaza in more meaningful ways.

“Justice and freedom for Palestine is needed, but justice and freedom cannot be reached through tools that risk creating new prejudice.

“This so-called ‘genocide hotline’ risks very real discrimination and vigilantism against Jewish people and Israelis in Aotearoa, some of whom have come here to escape their families being conscripted into military service in support of the brutal Zionist regime.

“Dayenu calls again on the New Zealand Government to support international efforts to hold Israeli officials and soldiers legally accountable for their words and actions.

“Immigration NZ needs to think about whether Israelis fresh from IDF duty meet the good character test. We also demand the immediate scrapping of the Israel Working Holiday Visa as a sanction for Israel's breach of international law,” said Avigail Allan.

Dayenu supports the work of the Hind Rajab Foundation, an international organisation focused on taking legal action against those who perpetrate, support and incite genocidal actions.

