Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Holding Israel To Account For Genocide Takes More Than A Media Stunt

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Dayenu

Dayenu, a nationwide organisation of Jews opposed to Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and genocide in Gaza, opposes the ‘genocide hotline’ created by John Minto’s Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

“The critical work of holding Israeli officials accountable for their genocidal actions in Gaza is more important than a misguided media stunt,” says Avigail Allan, spokesperson for Dayenu: New Zealand Jews against occupation.

“We advised John Minto of our concerns as soon as we saw it promoted online, and continue to urge his organisation to scrap this idea and focus on supporting Gaza in more meaningful ways.

“Justice and freedom for Palestine is needed, but justice and freedom cannot be reached through tools that risk creating new prejudice.

“This so-called ‘genocide hotline’ risks very real discrimination and vigilantism against Jewish people and Israelis in Aotearoa, some of whom have come here to escape their families being conscripted into military service in support of the brutal Zionist regime.

“Dayenu calls again on the New Zealand Government to support international efforts to hold Israeli officials and soldiers legally accountable for their words and actions.

“Immigration NZ needs to think about whether Israelis fresh from IDF duty meet the good character test. We also demand the immediate scrapping of the Israel Working Holiday Visa as a sanction for Israel's breach of international law,” said Avigail Allan.

Dayenu supports the work of the Hind Rajab Foundation, an international organisation focused on taking legal action against those who perpetrate, support and incite genocidal actions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dayenu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 