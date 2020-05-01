Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NIWA Outlook: May – July 2020

Friday, 1 May 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: NIWA


Outlook Summary

• ENSO-neutral conditions continued in April. The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) was neutral and central Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) were on the El Niño side of neutral.
• Oceanic ENSO-neutral conditions will very likely persist (76% chance) over the next three months.
• Rainfall and thunderstorm patterns in the global tropics are expected to be associated with more westerly-quarter winds than normal (from southwest to northwest) around New Zealand.
• Sharp cold snaps are possible during the month of May as fronts move onto the country from the Tasman Sea and Southern Ocean.
• May – July 2020 air pressure is forecast to be higher than normal north and lower than normal south of New Zealand. This is expected to be associated with a westerly quarter air flow anomaly.
• Air temperatures are about equally likely to be near average or above average in north and east of both islands. Near average temperatures are most likely in the west of both islands. Cold snaps and frosts can be expected in typically colder locations through the three-month period.
• Rainfall is about equally likely to be near normal or below normal in the north and east of both islands. Near normal rainfall is most likely in the west of both islands.

May – July 2020 air temperatures are about equally likely to be near average (40% chance) or above average (40-45% chance) in the north and east of both islands. Near average temperatures are most likely (45% chance) in the west of both islands.

May – July 2020 rainfall is about equally likely to be near normal (35-40% chance) or below normal (35-40% chance) in the north and east of both islands. Near normal rainfall is most likely in the west of both islands (45% chance).
May – July 2020 soil moisture and river flows are most likely to be below normal (45% chance) in the north of the North Island and most likely to be near normal in the west of the South Island (40% chance). For the east of the North Island and north and east of the South Island, soil moisture levels and river flows are about equally likely to be near normal (40-45% chance) or below normal (35-40% chance). For the west of the North Island, soil moisture is most likely to be near normal (45% chance) while river flows are about equally likely to be normal (45% chance) or below normal (40% chance).

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2005/SCO_May_2020_final.docx

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 