Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC pleased with community attendance at Arrow and Cardrona

Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

MEDIA RELEASE
31 May 2019
ORC pleased with community attendance at Arrow and Cardrona meetings


The Otago Regional Council (ORC) today thanked the Arrow and Cardrona River communities for their engaged and fruitful participation in meetings earlier in the week. The consultation meetings aimed to identify what local people value in these waterways, as a requirement of the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.

Acting General Manager Policy, Science and Strategy Andrew Newman said the meetings, in Arrowtown on Monday and Wanaka on Tuesday, were well-attended, positive and productive.

“Thanks to everyone who attended those meetings and made them a success. We really appreciated your time and we thank you for sharing your viewpoints.

“We were very pleased with the number of people who came along, and the way everyone contributed enthusiastically to group discussions about what they value in these waterways and how they want to see them managed in future.”

These discussions give a basis for ORC staff to write options for water management, including objectives, policies and limits. Consultation with the communities will continue throughout the process for developing new policy over the coming months as ORC develops Plan Changes as part of the Water Plan review process.

Mr Newman said it was a highlight of the meetings to see a lot of new faces.

“ORC have been having these kinds of discussions for a while, but one of our goals for these meetings was to broaden the scope and take input from as many diverse voices as possible within the community. It was great see new people taking the time to share their values for the Arrow and Cardrona rivers”



On top of the consultation meetings, members of these communities can share their values through free-post brochures mailed out by ORC, or online, on or before 7 June:

• Arrow River: https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/arrow-river
• Cardrona River: https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/cardrona-river

The next community ORC will be working with to set freshwater values will be the Manuherekia catchment. These meetings are planned for later in 2019, and ORC will be in contact with the Manuherekia community closer to the time.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     