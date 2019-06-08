PNCC to engage residents on stage one of speed review
Saturday, 8 June 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council
Palmerston North City Council is asking commuters and
residents for feedback about changes to speed limits in
certain areas of the city.
Stage one of the speed
limits review process, through 2019/20, will focus on roads
considered to be the riskiest: Roads in areas of Ashhurst,
Milson/ Bunnythorpe, Tennent Drive around Massey University,
and Pahiatua-Aokautere Road.
The New Zealand
Transport Agency’s (NZTA) risk assessment tool and an
independent engineering report identified these routes as a
priority. Priority was determined on a number of factors
such as increases in pedestrian and bike usage, urban
development growth, and commuter traffic, to form its
recommendations.
PNCC Policy Analyst Peter Ridge
says while Police enforce speed limits, it’s the
Council’s responsibility to set them.
“Our city
is growing and it’s imperative that we make sure that
pedestrians, bike-users, and motorists can move around
safely and easily.
“Speed limits have a big
impact on making our roads safer, so we need to make sure
that they’re appropriate as the city continues to change
and develop.”
Community meetings will be held in
Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe and the central city Library, to give
the community a chance to discuss the suggested changes.
“The stakes are high every time you get behind the
wheel and no one should be injured or killed on our roads
because of a mistake, distraction or poor choice,” said Mr
Ridge.
“Reducing speed limits comes down to as
little as an extra minute or two to someone’s journey, and
that’s a small price to pay to protect the safety of so
many others.”
Residents will be asked to submit
feedback up until 7 July. Formal consultation will begin in
October.
While these areas have been identified as
a priority, the Council is asking residents to provide
feedback on other roads they are concerned about. These may
be considered in the next review period in 2020.
More information on the suggested changes, community
feedback sessions, and methods of providing feedback can be
found on the Council's website – pncc.govt.nz/speedlimits.
Community Meetings:
Ashhurst
specific: Monday 17 June, 4pm-6pm, Ashhurst Community
Library
Bunnythorpe specific: Tuesday 18 June, 7:30pm
(as part of Bunnythorpe community meeting), Bunnythorpe
School
General: Monday 24 June, 4pm-6pm, Palmerston North
Central Library
Proposed
changes:
|Road Name
|Road
Section
|Speed Limit
(km/hr)
Existing-
Recommended
|Ashhurst
|Hillcrest
Road
|SH 3 to Mulgrave
Street
|100
|50
|North
Street
|Oxford Street to Cambridge
Avenue
|70
|50
|Mulgrave
Street
|Hillcrest Road to existing
50/100
|100
|50
|Oxford
Street
|North Street to Wyndham
Street
|70
|50
|Pohangina Road
|North Street to City
Boundary
|100
|80
|Saddle
Road
|Exisitng 60/50 for 400
metres
|60
|50
|Pahiatua
Track
|Pahiatua Track
|Existing
80/100 to District
Boundary
|100
|80
|Country
Heights Drive
|Full
length
|100
|80
|Harrison Hill
Road
|Full
length
|100
|80
|Ridgeview
Road
|Full
length
|100
|80
|Tennent
Drive/ Summerhill
|Bypass Road
|Atawhai Road to Tennent Drive off Lane East Drive
(off ramp)
|70
|60
|Tennent On
Lane West Drive
|Atawhai Road to Tennent West
Drive
|70
|60
|Tennent Drive
|SH 57 (Old West Road) to Prendergast
Road
|100
|80
|Tennent Drive
|Prendergast Road to Fitzherbert
Bridge
|70
|60
|Tennent Drive
West
|Western side of dual carriageway
section
|70
|60
|Tennent Off
Lane East Drive
|Tennent West Drive to Summerhill
Drive
|70
|60
|Bunnythorpe
|Kelvin
Grove Road
|McLeavy Drive to James
Line
|70
|60
|Railway
Road
|Airport Drive to Roberts
Line
|50/70/100
|60
|Roberts
Line North
|Kelvin Grove to Railway
Road
|100
|80
|Roberts Line
North
|Railway Road to Richardsons
Line
|100
|80
