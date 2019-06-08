Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PNCC to engage residents on stage one of speed review

Saturday, 8 June 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North City Council is asking commuters and residents for feedback about changes to speed limits in certain areas of the city.

Stage one of the speed limits review process, through 2019/20, will focus on roads considered to be the riskiest: Roads in areas of Ashhurst, Milson/ Bunnythorpe, Tennent Drive around Massey University, and Pahiatua-Aokautere Road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency’s (NZTA) risk assessment tool and an independent engineering report identified these routes as a priority. Priority was determined on a number of factors such as increases in pedestrian and bike usage, urban development growth, and commuter traffic, to form its recommendations.

PNCC Policy Analyst Peter Ridge says while Police enforce speed limits, it’s the Council’s responsibility to set them.

“Our city is growing and it’s imperative that we make sure that pedestrians, bike-users, and motorists can move around safely and easily.

“Speed limits have a big impact on making our roads safer, so we need to make sure that they’re appropriate as the city continues to change and develop.”

Community meetings will be held in Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe and the central city Library, to give the community a chance to discuss the suggested changes.

“The stakes are high every time you get behind the wheel and no one should be injured or killed on our roads because of a mistake, distraction or poor choice,” said Mr Ridge.

“Reducing speed limits comes down to as little as an extra minute or two to someone’s journey, and that’s a small price to pay to protect the safety of so many others.”



Residents will be asked to submit feedback up until 7 July. Formal consultation will begin in October.

While these areas have been identified as a priority, the Council is asking residents to provide feedback on other roads they are concerned about. These may be considered in the next review period in 2020.

More information on the suggested changes, community feedback sessions, and methods of providing feedback can be found on the Council's website – pncc.govt.nz/speedlimits.

Community Meetings:
Ashhurst specific: Monday 17 June, 4pm-6pm, Ashhurst Community Library
Bunnythorpe specific: Tuesday 18 June, 7:30pm (as part of Bunnythorpe community meeting), Bunnythorpe School
General: Monday 24 June, 4pm-6pm, Palmerston North Central Library


Proposed changes:


Road NameRoad SectionSpeed Limit (km/hr)
Existing- Recommended
Ashhurst
Hillcrest RoadSH 3 to Mulgrave Street10050
North StreetOxford Street to Cambridge Avenue7050
Mulgrave Street Hillcrest Road to existing 50/10010050
Oxford StreetNorth Street to Wyndham Street7050
Pohangina Road North Street to City Boundary10080
Saddle RoadExisitng 60/50 for 400 metres6050
Pahiatua Track
Pahiatua Track Existing 80/100 to District Boundary10080
Country Heights DriveFull length10080
Harrison Hill RoadFull length10080
Ridgeview RoadFull length10080
Tennent Drive/ Summerhill
Bypass Road Atawhai Road to Tennent Drive off Lane East Drive (off ramp)7060
Tennent On Lane West DriveAtawhai Road to Tennent West Drive7060
Tennent Drive SH 57 (Old West Road) to Prendergast Road10080
Tennent Drive Prendergast Road to Fitzherbert Bridge7060
Tennent Drive WestWestern side of dual carriageway section7060
Tennent Off Lane East DriveTennent West Drive to Summerhill Drive7060
Bunnythorpe
Kelvin Grove RoadMcLeavy Drive to James Line7060
Railway RoadAirport Drive to Roberts Line50/70/10060
Roberts Line NorthKelvin Grove to Railway Road10080
Roberts Line NorthRailway Road to Richardsons Line10080

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 