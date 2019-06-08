PNCC to engage residents on stage one of speed review

Palmerston North City Council is asking commuters and residents for feedback about changes to speed limits in certain areas of the city.

Stage one of the speed limits review process, through 2019/20, will focus on roads considered to be the riskiest: Roads in areas of Ashhurst, Milson/ Bunnythorpe, Tennent Drive around Massey University, and Pahiatua-Aokautere Road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency’s (NZTA) risk assessment tool and an independent engineering report identified these routes as a priority. Priority was determined on a number of factors such as increases in pedestrian and bike usage, urban development growth, and commuter traffic, to form its recommendations.

PNCC Policy Analyst Peter Ridge says while Police enforce speed limits, it’s the Council’s responsibility to set them.

“Our city is growing and it’s imperative that we make sure that pedestrians, bike-users, and motorists can move around safely and easily.

“Speed limits have a big impact on making our roads safer, so we need to make sure that they’re appropriate as the city continues to change and develop.”

Community meetings will be held in Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe and the central city Library, to give the community a chance to discuss the suggested changes.

“The stakes are high every time you get behind the wheel and no one should be injured or killed on our roads because of a mistake, distraction or poor choice,” said Mr Ridge.

“Reducing speed limits comes down to as little as an extra minute or two to someone’s journey, and that’s a small price to pay to protect the safety of so many others.”







Residents will be asked to submit feedback up until 7 July. Formal consultation will begin in October.

While these areas have been identified as a priority, the Council is asking residents to provide feedback on other roads they are concerned about. These may be considered in the next review period in 2020.

More information on the suggested changes, community feedback sessions, and methods of providing feedback can be found on the Council's website – pncc.govt.nz/speedlimits.

Community Meetings:

Ashhurst specific: Monday 17 June, 4pm-6pm, Ashhurst Community Library

Bunnythorpe specific: Tuesday 18 June, 7:30pm (as part of Bunnythorpe community meeting), Bunnythorpe School

General: Monday 24 June, 4pm-6pm, Palmerston North Central Library



Proposed changes:

