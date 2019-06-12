Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Launch of the Wairarapa Angel Investment Club

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy

Plans to form Wairarapa’s own Angel Investment Club will see the region’s businesses get the boost they need to set them up for future growth. The programme team working on the Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy [WEDS] are hosting an information evening on 20th June for potential angel investors. The group is optimistic there will be enough interest to establish the club and create opportunities for high-growth potential businesses to receive financial investment.

WEDS programme manager, Marie-Claire Andrews, was part of the founding team for Wellington city’s angel investment network, AngelHQ, ten years ago, and see’s the potential for a similarly successful network here in Wairarapa

“Our region is full of entrepreneurs and innovations that, with the right capital and support, could scale and grow significantly – creating more jobs and inspiring others to do the same” she said.

“We need to use all means necessary to unlock our region’s economic potential and inspiring potential angels to invest their wealth outside the fallback – bricks and mortar - is one of those means.”.

The free information evening is for potential angel investors, advisors and those interested in supporting the concept. It is being held at 3Mile Coworking Community in Carterton at 530pm, on June 20th.

More information:

What is an angel investor? An angel investor is an individual who provides capital and, often, expertise to early stage businesses which can’t source traditional sources of business funding. Angels typically invest their own capital, and often provide valuable management advice, mentoring and access to important contacts and markets.



What type of people become angel investors? Typically, angels are ex-entrepreneurs and successful business people looking to add early stage companies to their investment portfolio. By taking an active role in their investments, they provide not only governance by serving on boards, but also assisting companies with relationships, strategy, team building, and future fundraising. The Angel Association believes there are more than 700 angels across NZ.

What are angel groups or networks? Increasingly, angel investors are forming angel networks and groups to share research and pool their investment capital. They can operate as a collective of private investors who band together to increase their ‘deal flow’ (the number of investment opportunities they see). These groups connect high-potential start-up ventures, with willing investors to facilitate the funding and success of emerging companies.

How many angel groups are there? There are around 12 established groups in New Zealand. Those that are members of the Angel Association are listed here. There are, however, other informal networks which operate in a similar way.

What are the returns on angel investments? Angel investors are exposed to high risks and expect that some investments will fail. If an angel invests in ten companies, the rule is that four will fail, three will tread water, two will return 2-5 times the initial investment, and one will result in a return of five to ten times the original investment over a 5-10 year period. Investors typically invest in a portfolio of prospective firms in the hope that 10-20 percent of the investments will be significantly successful, generating an overall healthy return across the portfolio. Each investment will have a defined exit strategy, such as plans for an initial public offering or a trade sale of the business.

Is there a large angel investing market in New Zealand? The angel market in New Zealand has long been predominantly informal. Over the last 10 years it has become increasingly vibrant with the launch of angel networks modelled on similar organisations offshore.

How much money is involved? In 2017, angels invested $69m with an average deal size of $612,000. 66% of those deals were done across angel clubs (‘syndicated’ deals).

What sort of businesses are suitable for angel investing? New Zealand is producing world class intellectual property in a number of areas such as ICT, value added food, life science and niche manufacturing. This intellectual property is behind the creation of a significant number of early stage companies that need angel involvement to succeed. Angel investors are enabling these companies to grow in scale and to become an increasingly strong and positive force for New Zealand’s economic growth. Angel investors usually seek businesses with innovative products or solutions that have international market potential. Management capability is another key factor and founders often need to bring in experienced executives to take the business to the next level.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 