Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smart sensors in pipeline for water supply network

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Council will consider spending an additional $2.2 million next year to improve the security of the district’s drinking water supply.

The Council today agreed to consider adding $2 million to next year’s budget to install and operate smart pressure and acoustic sensors in the water supply network, as well as an additional $200,000 to help reduce the potential for backflow into the network through greater auditing of commercial water connections.

The two initiatives are part of a wider plan to improve the security of the district’s water supply network in anticipation of stricter standards as a result of the Government’s national water services review.

Around $350 million in network upgrades will be considered as part of the Council’s next Long Term Plan, including a district-wide rollout of smart water-flow meters for residential and commercial users.

Smart technology has already been trialled in parts of the district to detect fluctuations in water pressure which can put strain on the network and lead to pipe bursts.

Water Supply Improvement Programme Manager Helen Beaumont says installing the technology throughout the network would allow the Council to better ensure the safety and reliability of the district’s drinking water supply.

“Our drinking water stays safe because the pressure within the water supply pipes is higher than that of the surrounding groundwater. However, if there’s a major leak or a pipe burst, it can lead to a drop in water pressure and the potential for the water supply to become contaminated.



“Early identification and pinpointing of leaks, followed up with quick repairs, can avoid bigger problems like pipe bursts and greatly reduce any risk of contamination or disruption to the water supply, such as ‘boil water’ events.”

A recent trial of high-speed pressure and acoustic sensors in the Riccarton and North West water supply zones used artificial intelligence to learn pressure and sound patterns to detect leaks in pipe materials.

The information could also be used to find and prioritise the most at-risk pipes for replacement as part of the Council’s ongoing work programme.

Similarly, smart water-flow metres, which have also been trialled in the district, could be used to identify early problems with supply and help to spread peak loads on the network over summer by charging high water users.

“New technologies present an opportunity for us to significantly improve understanding and management of our water services infrastructure,” Ms Beaumont says.

“Smart monitoring and control of the water supply is a necessary step to keep our drinking water safe and free from disinfection such as chlorine in the long term.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 