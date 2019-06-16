Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Photographers Set to Descend on Wellington

Sunday, 16 June 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography


16 June 2019

New Zealand Photographers Set to Descend on Wellington

Photographers from New Zealand and abroad are set to descend on Wellington this week, with the annual Ilford Exposure NZ Photo Show and Nikon Iris Awards. Hosted by the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography, the Photo Show has become a treat for Wellingtonians out on their Saturday waterfront stroll as they pass by the Nikon Iris Awards and Print Exhibition at the New Zealand Academy Galleries and enjoy the free and low costs public events hosted inside and around Shed 6.

With a strong focus on giving back to the Wellington community, the event supports local charities and have chosen Ronald McDonald House Wellington as this year's deserving recipients, with funds coming from Project Street: a 30 image exhibition photography auction, print sale from images donated by NZIPP Accredited Professional Photographers, coffee cart sales and raffles.

Included in the Saturday schedule is a live waterfront shoot, skate park photo walk, kombi booth and wet plate portrait, analogue photowalk and the first ever Wellington Secondary School Photographic Competition. Generously supported by Olympus NZ, one Secondary School Photographer will walk away with a brand new DSLR kit thanks to Olympus.

The Nikon iris Awards have been running for over 35 years and are New Zealand’s only professional photography competition. The aim of these print awards is to recognise and honour the best in contemporary photography from New Zealand and overseas professionals. The judging is open to the public as well as an exhibition to view the award-winning prints. Nikon Iris Awards live judging: Thursday 20th – Saturday 22nd June 8:30am – 6pm at the New Zealand Academy Galleries

Ilford Exposure NZ Photo Show: Saturday 22nd June 9am – 4pm Shed 6, Wellington Waterfront.

Visit the event website: www.exposurepro.co.nz



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 