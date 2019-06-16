New Zealand Photographers Set to Descend on Wellington



16 June 2019

Photographers from New Zealand and abroad are set to descend on Wellington this week, with the annual Ilford Exposure NZ Photo Show and Nikon Iris Awards. Hosted by the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography, the Photo Show has become a treat for Wellingtonians out on their Saturday waterfront stroll as they pass by the Nikon Iris Awards and Print Exhibition at the New Zealand Academy Galleries and enjoy the free and low costs public events hosted inside and around Shed 6.

With a strong focus on giving back to the Wellington community, the event supports local charities and have chosen Ronald McDonald House Wellington as this year's deserving recipients, with funds coming from Project Street: a 30 image exhibition photography auction, print sale from images donated by NZIPP Accredited Professional Photographers, coffee cart sales and raffles.

Included in the Saturday schedule is a live waterfront shoot, skate park photo walk, kombi booth and wet plate portrait, analogue photowalk and the first ever Wellington Secondary School Photographic Competition. Generously supported by Olympus NZ, one Secondary School Photographer will walk away with a brand new DSLR kit thanks to Olympus.

The Nikon iris Awards have been running for over 35 years and are New Zealand’s only professional photography competition. The aim of these print awards is to recognise and honour the best in contemporary photography from New Zealand and overseas professionals. The judging is open to the public as well as an exhibition to view the award-winning prints. Nikon Iris Awards live judging: Thursday 20th – Saturday 22nd June 8:30am – 6pm at the New Zealand Academy Galleries

Ilford Exposure NZ Photo Show: Saturday 22nd June 9am – 4pm Shed 6, Wellington Waterfront.

Visit the event website: www.exposurepro.co.nz







