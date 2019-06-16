Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roger Watkin to stand for Porirua seat on Regional Council

Sunday, 16 June 2019, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Roger Watkin

Roger Watkin to stand for Porirua seat on Regional Council

Local businessman Roger Watkin has announced he is standing as a candidate for the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Mr Watkin says he has had a great deal of encouragement to stand and the timing is right for him to represent the people of the Porirua electorate.

“My standing is not a criticism of the two current councillors, who have been there for a very long time. It is more about bringing a fresh voice and a fresh perspective to help advance the interests of Porirua and our particular concerns within the region.”

Mr Watkin says there are a significant number of important issues, not least of which is the need for an efficient, cost effective public transport system.

“We must have public transport which is both reliable and affordable. Clearly there are some ongoing issues with the regional transport infrastructure and I look forward to having an input on this and advocating strongly for the people of Porirua City.”

Mr Watkin says decades of success in local businesses and social service organisations stand him in good stead to serve the people of Porirua at regional level.

“I am a decision maker. I take responsibility and own the outcome. We need to always be looking for a better way and at the same time building constructive relationships,” he says.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Roger Watkin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 