Modern Māori Quartet entertain for Matariki

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Music lovers in Horowhenua can experience a fresh take on showband entertainment when the Modern Māori Quartet entertain as part of this year’s Matariki celebrations.

The suave award-winning Quartet – Maaka Pohatu, Matariki Whatarau, Francis Kora and Matu Ngaropo – will perform live at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on the evening of Friday 28 June.

Horowhenua District Council’s Cultural and Community Centre Manager, Hendrix Warren, said it would be a performance full of harmonies and humour for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’ll be a live show like no other, full of off-beat comedy, storytelling, and song and dance,” he said.

The Modern Māori Quartet are known for their ability to weave acting and music together into a unique fusion of humorous Māori storytelling and Western showband entertainment. They offer a contemporary twist on the Māori showband tradition in New Zealand, which includes iconic Kiwi musicians such as The Howard Morrison Quartet, with a blend of Māori waiata, showband hits and pop music.

They have toured and performed extensively in New Zealand and abroad, including playing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Salisbury International Arts Festival in the United Kingdom, Festival of Voices in Hobart, Shanghai International Arts Festival and in over 20 cities across China, Klangkosmos NRW in Germany, TEDxAuckland, New Zealand Festival in Wellington, and the Māorilands Film Festival in Ōtaki.

“Their performance is one of the highlights of this year’s Matariki programme, and it’s an opportunity not to be missed if you enjoy good music and laughter that will warm your heart,” Mr Warren said.



Doors open at 6:30pm and the evening’s entertainment begins at 7:30pm, with a guest performance by award-winning Māori R&B musician Amba Holly before the Modern Māori Quartet take the stage.

Tickets are $20 from any Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, or the Shannon Library. Tickets can also be purchased online through Eventbrite.

For more information, see www.tetakere.org.nz/Events-Activities and www.teawahou.com/Whats-On.


