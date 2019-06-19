Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Health Precinct Advisory Council Chair Appointed

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive Officer David Meates has today announced the appointment of well-known Cantabrian Peter Townsend, CNZM as Independent Chair of the Health Precinct Advisory Council.

“Te Papa Hauora/Health Precinct is the hub of a creative and inspiring network that integrates world class healthcare, research and innovation, education and industry in Canterbury. The Advisory Council’s purpose is to facilitate action by key stakeholders, who have an interest in the success of the Health Precinct, to drive this vision.

“On behalf of all the partners, I am delighted to announce Peter Townsend as the Advisory Council’s new Independent Chair. Peter has an intimate understanding of Canterbury and its people and will bring a wealth of experience to the role.

“Peter has been a constant figure in Canterbury’s development and regeneration for more than 20 years. He currently serves as Director of Crown-owned Ōtākaro, which is responsible for delivering key Anchor Projects in central Christchurch, and Director and Board Chair of Pegasus Health (Charitable) Ltd.

“Peter was Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce for 21 years and was instrumental in guiding the organisation through the difficult times of the Canterbury earthquakes. He is a tireless advocate for Canterbury and always has the region’s best interests at heart in any role he fulfils.

“He is a great fit for the role of Independent Chair, as the Advisory Council continues its contribution to the development of Christchurch’s Te Papa Hauora,” says David Meates.



Peter says he is thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the next phase of development for the Advisory Council and build on the tremendous work that has already achieved by the group since its inception in 2014.

“Te Papa Hauora is an incredible asset for the Canterbury region, and is based on the proven principle that co-locating clinical care, teaching and research brings advantages, especially in the rapid translation of research findings to the clinical environment.

“As Independent Chair, I am very much looking forward to working together with my colleagues from Canterbury’s major tertiary and health institutions to achieve their vision,” says Peter Townsend.

Peter will take over as Independent Chair of The Health Precinct Advisory Council in July, after current Chair Ian Town announced he was stepping down last month after five years in the role.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of outgoing Chair Ian Town, whose dedication to the role has been unwavering,” says Canterbury DHB Chief Executive David Meates.

“Canterbury is rapidly earning a name as a place that attracts talent in healthcare, research and education from around the world, and that is thanks to the work of the Council.”

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
