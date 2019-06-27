Would you consider standing for Council?

Thursday 27 June, 2019



Waikato District Council is hosting two candidate information evenings next month which will give those who are considering putting their hands up at the October elections the chance to see what would be involved.

“If you are thinking about standing as Mayor, a Councillor or Community Board member we encourage you to come along to either of our two candidate information evenings in July,” Waikato District Council Democracy Manager Brendan Stringer says.

“By attending, potential candidates will get an understanding of what Council does, our vision and a rundown of the key issues that will be coming up in the next triennium. A panel discussion made up of Council staff will also talk about why Council is important in the community. Our electoral officer Dale Ofsoske will be on hand to provide potential candidates with detail around the nomination process and requirements, election campaigning and expenses and donations.

“Deputy Mayor Dynes Fulton, who is retiring at the end of the triennium, will give insight into the life of an elected representative with a focus on the roles and responsibilities of a Mayor, Councillor and Community Board member, along with the time expectations and remuneration for these roles.

“A representative will also be present at the candidate information sessions to discuss how and why you should stand for Waikato Regional Council,” Mr Stringer says.

You can find more about the Waikato District Council elections at www.votewaikato.co.nz

Event details:



Pokeno Hall, 19 Market St, Pokeno - Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 6pm (doors open at 5.30pm)

Council Chambers, 15 Galileo St, Ngaruawahia – Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 5:30pm (doors open at 5pm)

