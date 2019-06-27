Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating our volunteers at Civic Honours Awards

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Celebrating our volunteers at Civic Honours Awards

Eleven individuals and two groups were recognised for their valued contribution to the community at a Civic Honours Awards ceremony in Hastings last night.

Accompanied by family and friends, recipients or their representatives involved in a wide range of services, organisations and activities were acknowledged at the event hosted by Hastings District Council at Focal Point Cinema.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council had been celebrating and recognising amazing Hastings people through the Civic Honours Awards for the past 31 years.

“Last night’s celebration was a highlight of our year - we came together to recognise our people who through their personal leadership, sacrifice and devotion inspire us all; they make a significant and immensely positive difference to the wellbeing of our people and our beautiful Hastings District.

“A Hastings Civic Honour is the highest award our community can bestow upon a person. I am incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate this year’s deserving recipients.

“Our Civic Honour recipients have helped so many people in our community in so many ways. They have organised major sporting, community and cultural events; they have lifted the health and wellbeing of people across all ages; they have worked tirelessly to improve our special parks, reserves and gardens for everyone to enjoy; they have kept our community safe; they have helped and cared for our vulnerable people; they have served in our organisations; they have taught and trained our youth; they have enriched the lives of our not so young people; and they have lifted and empowered people’s lives with music.”



The annual awards recognise individuals, groups and organisations which have voluntarily contributed significantly to Hastings in one of the following categories: Arts and Culture, Health and Welfare, Sport and Recreation, Education and Youth, New Volunteer and Youth Volunteer.

This year’s recipients were:

Group award

Cranford Hospice Gardeners (Health & Welfare)

Hastings Citizens Advice Bureau (Health & Welfare)

Individual award

Marie Dunningham (Posthumous) (Health & Welfare)

Patricia Ofa (Health & Welfare)

Leon Stallard (Education & Youth)

Rodney Triplow (Health & Welfare)

Marie Edwards (Recreation & Sport)

Selwyn Hawthorne (Recreation & Sport)

Joseph Christensen (Arts & Culture)

Brett How (Posthumous) (Health & Welfare)

Joan Thompson (Health & Welfare)

Michael Lusk (Recreation & Sport)

Elizabeth Carr (Health & Welfare)

