New shuttlecocks provide opportunities for badminton players

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New shuttlecocks provide opportunities for badminton players young and old in Hastings

In 2014 the Hastings Badminton Club had 10 junior and 12 senior members. Fast forward five years and the club now boasts 30 juniors and 40 seniors.

This growth is largely due to the support of NZCT. A grant of $1,700 towards shuttlecocks has recently been approved by NZCT and is one of a number of grants it has provided to the club to support the growth of badminton in the community.

“Because of funding from NZCT we have been able to lower subscriptions and promote the club a lot better,” says Vaughan Coley, Funding Officer at the Hastings Badminton Club. “It’s very exciting seeing courts full every Wednesday with both juniors and seniors. Last Wednesday we had over 80 people playing.”

Shuttlecocks are a big expense to the club and the NZCT grant will bring its overall costs down. This will enable the club to put more resources into providing playing and coaching opportunities and maintaining a high-quality badminton facility for new and existing players in Hastings.

“Everyone at the club is thankful to NZCT,” says Vaughan. “Our club members range in age from 5 years to 85 years old. Their support enables people young and old, new and experienced to play our beautiful game.”

ENDS



