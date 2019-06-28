Whangamata Information Centre - Interim change of service
Friday, 28 June 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
Whangamata Info Plus will close at 4pm today, Friday 28
June, and an interim information centre will re-open on
Monday, 1 July, until a new provider is secured.
The hours
of service will be:
• Monday - Friday: 9am -
3pm
• Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 1pm
Our call
for Registration of Interest (ROI)
closes at 5pm today.
For all enquiries outside these hours
please use Destination Coromandel's website www.thecoromandel.com or phone
0800 651
477.
