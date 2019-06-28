Whangamata Information Centre - Interim change of service

Whangamata Info Plus will close at 4pm today, Friday 28 June, and an interim information centre will re-open on Monday, 1 July, until a new provider is secured.

The hours of service will be:

• Monday - Friday: 9am - 3pm

• Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 1pm

Our call for Registration of Interest (ROI) closes at 5pm today.

For all enquiries outside these hours please use Destination Coromandel's website www.thecoromandel.com or phone 0800 651 477.











© Scoop Media

