Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes Oakley Creek restoration

5 July 2019

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the Oakley Creek / Te Auaunga restoration project has been an outstanding success.

“Te Auaunga is one of Auckland’s largest urban streams, running from Hillsborough through Mt Roskill, Ōwairaka and Waterview to the Waitematā Harbour,” says Mayor Goff.

“Previously a neglected concrete channel with little public access or amenity, it has been transformed over the years into impressive and welcoming space with walkways and cycleways, tree plantings, a māra hūpara (Māori playground), community multicultural fāle, community orchards and more.

“As an MP in this area for many years, I was well aware of the issues this area posed for locals, so I’m pleased to see the transformation successfully completed.”

The $25 million stormwater project has reduced flooding along the stretch of parkland between Richardson Road and Sandringham Road, improved water quality and renewed the parklands along the awa’s banks.

Auckland Council, local boards and the community collaborated to deliver the project, with community groups and mana whenua playing a critical role.

The project has also provided employment opportunities for the area’s local people.

Global Hope Mission mentored 12 students trained by Unitech and many were employed within the project by Fulton Hogan or the Te Whangai Trust. Supported by Auckland Council, the trust is now working with Wesley Intermediate and the local community to establish a local nursery to eco-source plants, delivering ongoing community involvement to the project.

Opening ceremony and celebration

An opening ceremony for Te Auaunga/Oakley Creek will be held on Saturday 6 July from 10am at Walmsley and Underwood reserves, Sandringham Road Extension, Mt Roskill. It will be followed by live performances from local community groups throughout the day.

