Police accept IPCA findings into unlawful use of force

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found two officers unlawfully applied force to a man during his arrest.

On 26 October 2016, Police responded to a 111 call regarding a stolen car in the Bombay, south Auckland area.

Police staff located the vehicle with the assistance of the Eagle Helicopter.

A short pursuit ensued where the driver rammed pursuing vehicles twice before finally stopping on a private farm.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says Police fully accept the report’s findings that one officer unlawfully applied force after kneeing the driver twice during his arrest.

The report also found a second officer unlawfully applied force by stepping on the driver’s leg.

Police also acknowledge the IPCA report which found the initial Professional Conduct investigation after the incident was inadequate.

“However we note the IPCA’s finding that the subsequent investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Branch was thorough,” says Superintendent Rogers.

As a result of that investigation, one of the officers involved was charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

He pled guilty, but was discharged without conviction by a District Court Judge and has since resigned from Police.

The second officer involved was subject to a thorough employment investigation.

Police, like any other employer, has privacy obligations to consider and is unable to comment on the outcome of that investigation, however we can confirm the officer remains a Police member.

“The public has high expectations on our Police staff and we strive to meet that expectation every day.

The actions undertaken by the two officers did not meet those expectations and Police took appropriate action to address this behaviour,” says Superintendent Rogers.

