Free event aims to bring back more native birds to Auckland

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: Kings Plant Barn

This July Aucklanders can find out how to attract more native birds into their garden, thanks to a partnership with the Department of Conservation, and Auckland Council’s Pest Free Haven campaign.

The three organisations have partnered to create a special, free event called ‘Bring the birds to your backyard!’, to be held at selected Kings Plant Barn stores in Auckland.

“Planting native species, and safely controlling weeds and pests helps create and connect safe habitat for Auckland’s native birds and other wildlife” says Brett Butland, Pest Free Auckland Project Director at Auckland Council.

Packed with information and easy-to-implement tips, the event aims to raise awareness of ways in which native birds can be encouraged back into Aucklanders’ gardens.

“We are delighted to be able to support this fantastic event by providing locations for the sessions to run” said Natalie Allen, Marketing Manager at Kings Plant Barn.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about creating wonderful garden environments, and caring for our native birds is a natural extension of that approach,” she said.

As well as English-language sessions, the event will also be presented in Mandarin in some locations. Department of Conservation’s Predator Free 2050 ranger Kat Lane says, “We are particularly excited to support the sessions for Mandarin-speaking Aucklanders who are keen to help our native wildlife to survive and thrive.”

The events will run on the 17th and 20th of July at selected Kings Plant Barn stores in Auckland. At every event, there will also be fun activities to keep accompanying children entertained.

Anyone interested in attending is invited to learn more via Kings Plant Barn’s Facebook Event (https://www.facebook.com/pg/KingsPlantBarn/events/) – accessible from the Kings Plant Barn Facebook Page.




