Sky Tower lit for climate change

The Sky Tower will be lit to celebrate the first anniversary of the Climate Leader’s Coalition (CLC) and the announcement of their second pledge to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern will be lighting the Sky Tower green alongside Climate Change Minister James Shaw, the Coalition convenor and Z Energy CEO Mike Bennetts, and SkyCity Entertainment Group CEO Graeme Stephens.

DATE: Wednesday 24 July

TIME: 6.35pm

Earlier this year, SkyCity announced its commitment to climate change, with the aim to be carbon neutral by September. SkyCity is proud to support the CLC as a signatory, where Graeme Stephens is one of the many influential CEO’s leading the discussion.

The CLC first anniversary celebration will be held at the SkyCity Convention Centre, following the EMBARK Conference, and will focus on their achievements since the coalition was established last year, and their new pledge to reduce emissions. The celebration will be followed by a low carbon dinner at The Sugar Club.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, or to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events.









© Scoop Media