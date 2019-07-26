Nominations for Civic Honours Awards now open



Nominations for Horowhenua District Council’s Civic Honours Awards are now open.

Civic Honours Awards recognise outstanding voluntary service by individuals and community groups across eight categories: community, cultural, education, recreation/sport, religion, social, youth and conservation.

Twelve Youth Excellence Scholarships of $250 each are also available, with three scholarships in each of four categories: arts and culture, sport, academic, and outstanding service to the community.

Nominations will be judged by Horowhenua District Council’s Community Funding and Recognition Committee, which is comprised of five councillors.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said the Civic Honours Awards recognise local people and groups that have provided outstanding voluntary service and made a positive impact to the community.

“Our district contains many extraordinary people of diverse ages and cultures who work tirelessly behind the scenes as members of local groups, societies and other organisations. The Civic Honours Awards are an opportunity to recognise the huge difference they make to the lives of many others,” he said.

Mr Clapperton said the Youth Excellence Scholarships celebrate young people in our community who excel in their chosen field or in service to others.

“These young people are the future leaders of our community. The Youth Excellence Scholarships not only recognise their achievements and contributions, but also assist them to continue succeeding in their endeavours.”







Nominations close on Sunday 8 September. Successful nominees and their whānau will be invited to attend the Civic Awards evening on Tuesday 19 November 2019, when the awards will be presented.

For more information, including guidelines and criteria, and to download nomination forms, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/civichonours for Civic Honours Awards nominations and www.horowhenua.govt.nz/youthexcellence for Youth Excellence Scholarship nominations. Printed copies are available at Council's customer service centres at Council’s Main Office or Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, and Shannon Library.



