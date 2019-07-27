Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora Stands for Oranga Tangata

Saturday, 27 July 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Hāpai Te Hauora Stands for Oranga Tangata, Oranga Whenua at Ihumātao


Hāpai Te Hauora is providing support on the ground at the peaceful demonstration at Ihumātao.

"Many whānau are travelling from around the country to stand in solidarity for Māori sovereignty over our whenua and it’s our responsibility as local public health advocates to manaaki all the kaitiaki at Ihumātao." Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora says.

Hāpai will have a presence at the site with wai Māori, space for wānanga and activities and supervision for tamariki. This is a collective action in collaboration with Te Ohu Mana Rangatahi, and is a drugs, alcohol and smoke-free space.

Hart says that the action taken by Hāpai is about recognising the links between land and wellbeing for Māori. "We’re not coming in and telling hapū about who’s right and wrong here, because ultimately we’re dealing with the impacts of colonisation which has led to this divide where whānau are turned against whānau, and that’s sad for all of us."

She continues "As a Māori public health organisation whose vision is ‘Oranga Tangata, Oranga Whenua’ we need to support those whose vision is for the return and protection of whenua."

Janell Dymus-Kurei, GM Māori Public Health for Hāpai says that the occupation at Ihumātao has demonstrated the connection between land and wellbeing for Māori. "We’re seeing whānau respond to this protest action and the potential removal of ancestral land by coming together, discussing our traditional knowledge around māra kai, forestry, te reo me ōna tikanga, gathering to wānanga about our stories and our sacred places. It’s practically a public health hui, except we don’t usually have police guards at those."



Dymus-Kurei says that anyone who comes to Ihumātao is learning about te ao Māori in a completely unique way "This is a stand for mana motuhake over our whenua, and it has created a space for whakawhanaungatanga and the sharing of matauranga among Māori and non-Māori alike. This is the power of our culture to transform relationships and build communities when the whenua is protected."

ENDS


