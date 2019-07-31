Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work starts on tracks at Tainui and Hikanui Reserves

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Works to improve the path network in Tainui and Hikanui Reserves is starting today, making access through the park safer and more user-friendly for all users.

Separating walkers and mountain bikers is a priority in the council’s Reserve Management Plan for Havelock North’s natural reserves.

Machinery will be coming in today to Tainui Reserve to complete the mountain bike track, and the bike track at Hikanui Reserve will be adjusted to make it safer to exit and enter onto Tauroa Rd.

Signs will then be installed to identify the separate tracks the bikers and walkers use.

Resurfacing the walking tracks in Tainui Reserve is also a priority that the council is addressing, starting in the next couple of weeks, subject to availability of equipment.

Similar work will then be carried out in Tauroa Reserve – with the addition of a new walking route.

The council thanks all users for their patience while this work is carried out.

These improvements add to the weed removal, tree management and ongoing native plantings happening in the reserves, that work greatly aided by the efforts of local care groups.



