Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Total Ecosystem Vital with 1080 say Hunters

Friday, 2 August 2019, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Sporting Hunters' Outdoor Trust

The total ecosystem should be the top priority in assessing the damage by 1080 poison aerial drops says the Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust.

Laurie Collin, spokesman was responding to news that the wild deer by-kill from a 2017 poison drop on Marlborough’s Molesworth Station had resulted in numerous deer killed.

The Marlborough Branch of the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association’s just released report has confirmed an OSPRI 1080 poison drop in late 2017 on Molesworth station in Marlborough killed numerous deer. The report covered 75 square kilometres of the iconic high country station and strongly suggested the by-kill of deer was high, said Marlborough NZDA treasurer Wayne Smith.

However Laurie Collins, spokesman for the Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust said while the Marlborough NZ Deerstalkers Association should be complimented on releasing the Molesworth 1080 deer kill report that confirmed “hunters worst fears of a high by-kill” of animals, there was the bigger ecological picture to be examined.

“Sure, we’re concerned and angry at the cruel killing if deer but of greatest concern is the poisoning of invertebrates and micro-organisms in the earth, eventually impacting damagingly on the whole ecosystem. Never admitted by DOC is that 1080 was first developed about 1927 as an insecticide,” he said.

Bird-life was affected either directly such as tomtits and robins, or by secondary poisoning of predator and scavenger birds much as keas, falcons and moreporks. The destruction of quail and Himalyan chukor game birds should have Fish and Game protesting - instead of silence, he said.



Laurie Collins early in his work years, was involved on government trials of 1080 in the late 1950s on fallow deer in the Greenstone and Caples Valley near Lake Wakatipu. Subsequently in Marlborough he worked on pest management in the Awatere valley.

"I strongly suspect OSPRI sanctioned by DOC, are covertly deliberately targeting deer,” he said.

Laurie Collins urged Marlborough NZDA to ask searching questions about the justification for 1080 on Molesworth. OSPRI aerially dropped the poison to kill possums which OSPRI claimed carried bovine Tb. However Laurie Collins said In 2016 Agriculture Minister Nathan Guy told Parliament of 9830 possums autopsied not one had Tb.

"Researcher and author, the late Bill Benfield said NZ was greatly below World Heath standards for being bovine Tb free. Why does OSPRI use an antiquated skin test with a 25% error rate when far more accurate testing is available?” he said.

With such a high error rate, infected animals, termed ”sleepers” remained undetected in a cattle herd to infect other animals with low immune systems.

“As such continuing Tb outbreaks are inevitable thus to keep OSPRi’s jobs going,” added Laurie Collins.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Sporting Hunters' Outdoor Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 