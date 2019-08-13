UPDATE - Serious crashes, Christchurch
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on
Deans Ave, Christchurch this afternoon has died.
The
81-year-woman died at the scene around 2pm.
Meanwhile, the
driver of a vehicle that crashed into a commercial building
on Antigua Street around 2:20pm has been taken to hospital,
and remains in a serious condition.
Police will continue
to investigate the circumstances of both
crashes.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>