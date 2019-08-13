UPDATE - Serious crashes, Christchurch

Police can confirm that a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Deans Ave, Christchurch this afternoon has died.

The 81-year-woman died at the scene around 2pm.

Meanwhile, the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a commercial building on Antigua Street around 2:20pm has been taken to hospital, and remains in a serious condition.

Police will continue to investigate the circumstances of both crashes.





© Scoop Media

