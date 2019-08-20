Firearms collection events in Taumaranui region this week
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Firearms collection events in Taumaranui region
this week"
Police encourage firearm owners in the
Taumaranui area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and
buy-back collection event this week at the Taumaranui Rugby
and Sports club, which can be accessed off Cherry Grove
Road.
Events will be held on Friday and Saturday, from
10am - 3pm.
Now’s the time to get to an event in a town
near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.
Police want
to thank the firearm’s community for their positive
response to the collection events so far, and look forward
to welcoming you Friday and Saturday.
For more information
on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
