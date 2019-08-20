Firearms collection events in Taumaranui region this week

Police encourage firearm owners in the Taumaranui area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Taumaranui Rugby and Sports club, which can be accessed off Cherry Grove Road.

Events will be held on Friday and Saturday, from 10am - 3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you Friday and Saturday.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

