Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō café back in business

The café at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will soon be back in business.

Levin café Sponge Kitchen will take over operating the café in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō as soon as equipment has been installed.

The café closed temporarily in November last year after the previous operators, Focal Point, decided not to renew their lease.

Horowhenua District Council Community Facilities & Events Manager Brent Harvey said Council had been working hard to find a suitable leaseholder for the site.

“We’re delighted that Sponge Kitchen has taken over the lease. It’s an established part of our local community with proven experience operating a high quality café service. With Sponge Kitchen on board, we’re confident that The Library Café will continue to be a popular spot to meet and enjoy good food and drink,” he said.

The café, previously known as Libretto, will be called ‘The Library Café’ when Sponge Kitchen takes over.

Sponge Kitchen co-owner David Hall said operating The Library Café offered an opportunity to show a different side of what Sponge Kitchen could do.

“There will be a different brand of coffee from the one we offer at Sponge Kitchen, and some new cabinet food too. People can expect a range of savouries, sweet treats, light meals, hot and cold drinks, and of course exceptional service.”

Mr Hall said he and Sponge Kitchen co-owners Fiona and Bruce Hall looked forward to working with Council.

"We're proud to be able to keep The Library Café local and offer a valued service to the community."





