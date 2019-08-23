Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bike Auckland celebrates 150 years of bikes in Auckland

Friday, 23 August 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Bike Auckland


A century and a half ago on a moonlit night in August 1869, Auckland’s first bicycle took to the streets – setting in motion a social and transport revolution that’s still rolling 150 years later.

On Friday 23 August, in Aotea Square at 7.30pm, the core team from the city’s cycling advocacy organisation Bike Auckland will re-enact that first ride for the cameras with Shane ‘The Bicycle Chap’ Price on a replica velocipede.

Tonight’s photo-op is accompanied by a visual online timeline of a century and a half of progress – and a call for more urgency in delivering safe cycling infrastructure.

“A hundred and fifty years ago today, the bicycle movement got rolling in our city,” says Bike Auckland communications manager Jolisa Gracewood. “And ever since, Aucklanders on bikes have been out there loving our rides and campaigning for a smoother ride and safer streets.”

“It was the city’s early cyclists who first advocated for sealed roads and a well-connected network for all kinds of travellers. Bike Auckland inherits that proud history of civic advocacy. With our organisation turning 21 this year, and our AGM next week, we’re celebrating the coming of age of Auckland’s modern bike culture with a fun tip of the hat to our intrepid ancestors.”

Cycling is now neck-and-neck with public transport as the city’s fastest-growing travel mode, says Barb Cuthbert, chair of Bike Auckland, which means there’s more urgency than ever to the timeless call for safer streets and connected routes. “The number and diversity of people on bikes is a crucial measure of the health of a city. With e-bikes easing the way, and cycleway investment proving its worth, we’re poised to ride a wave of irresistible momentum into the future.”

“Aucklanders on bikes are discovering that the commute and the school run can be the best parts of the day, and connecting with public transport to get around in sustainable and healthy ways. The focus is now firmly on our transport agencies to deliver safe infrastructure at scale and at pace, so more of us can freely enjoy this timeless way to travel, today and in decades to come.”

TIMELINE: https://www.bikeauckland.org.nz/about/timeline/
BLOG POST: https://www.bikeauckland.org.nz/aucklands-first-bicycle-ride-150-years-ago-today/

Bike Auckland is the voice of people on bikes in Auckland. We are a registered charity, working to make our city a joy to get around. www.bikeauckland.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bike Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 